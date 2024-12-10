Rupee gains 03 pasia against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.00. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.50 and Rs279.00, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 54 paisa to close at Rs293.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs294.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.84, whereas a decrease of one paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.82 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.83. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained stagnant and closed at Rs75.68 while the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs73.99.