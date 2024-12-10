Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rural youth advised to rear animals as lucrative profession

NEWS WIRE
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Unemployed youth in rural areas have been advised to rear animals as the profession is lucrative and reasonable. This was advised by Deputy Director Livestock department Dr  Tanveer Kalyar while talking to a group of farmers here on Monday. He motivated breeders to rear animals, adding that rearing cattle would not only help farmers economically but also contribute to strengthening country’s economy. He said: “Livestock has a 24 per cent share in GDP and farmers can enhance their profit by rearing high yielding breeds”. He was of the view that rural youth should not leave their homes and villages to find employment in cities, rather it was better to stay in villages and make livestock business as a mean of livelihood. He said that women could also earn by rearing poultry and sheep, adding that livestock department provides free technical assistance and vaccination facilities to animal and poultry traders.

“About 40 per cent of the local population in Sargodha region is linked

SC rejects govt plea to let military courts announce verdicts on trials of civilians

to the livestock sector”,  he maintained.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024