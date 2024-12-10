Saif for renewing resolve for corruption-free Pakistan

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, emphasized that today marks a day to renew our resolve for a corruption-free Pakistan.

He stated, “For decades, two corrupt political families have been eating away at Pakistan like termites. Today, we must pledge to rid our nation of their grip.”

He further stated that these two political families have exploited national resources for personal gain. “One family built assets in the UK, while the other filled Swiss bank accounts.

Their corruption has ruined Pakistan’s economy and development, yet their personal wealth has multiplied significantly,” he remarked. He added, “These families rule Pakistan but build their assets abroad. Their corruption has not only ruined the economy but also plunged the people into poverty and unemployment.”

Barrister Saif condemned the false cases against Imran Khan, who challenged the corruption of these elements.

He lauded Imran Khan’s vision, stating, “Eliminating corruption and ensuring true freedom is Imran Khan’s vision. To establish a strong, corruption-free Pakistan, we must support his vision. The nation must unite to break free from the clutches of these corrupt elites.”

Speaking at a seminar held at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar, to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day, Barrister Saif highlighted the critical link between media, governance, and societal corruption.

Addressing a distinguished audience comprising officials from FIA, NAB, Anti-Corruption, the State Bank, students, ministers, advisors, and secretaries, he shed light on the socio-economic causes of corruption and the pivotal role of media in combating it.

The advisor to the CM differentiated between individual crimes and systemic corruption, stating that corruption is not merely a legal offense but a reflection of societal decay. “Punishing individuals alone cannot end corruption; we must address the root causes that foster such crimes. These causes are often tied to social injustices, lack of meritocracy, and systemic governance failures,” he remarked.

Discussing the challenges societies face during transitions to capitalist systems, he said, “In such systems, unequal distribution of wealth sidelines ethical considerations.

On the role of media, Barrister Saif criticized the increasing commercialization of media in recent times. “The financial interests of media outlets compromise their impartiality and integrity. Commercialization has turned information into a commodity, where only profitable news is broadcast. This trend undermines the fundamental role of media,” he said.

He stressed the need for an effective regulatory framework to ensure responsible media conduct. “The democratization of social media has promoted freedom of expression, but its misuse must be curbed through proper regulations to preserve its positive impact,” he added.

In conclusion, Barrister Saif underscored the importance of merit, justice, and transparent systems for eradicating corruption. “Corruption is a systemic issue that requires systemic solutions. By promoting merit and justice, we can build a society free from corruption,” he stated.