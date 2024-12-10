Sarfraz Bugti signals increase in LBs funds

QUETTA - Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday said that the government has decided to increase the funds for local government institutions to make them functional and better equipped to facilitate people in their respective areas of the province. He expressed these views while inaugurating the new office of the Sui Municipal Committee during a one-day visit to the Sui area. Chairman of the Municipal Committee Sui, Izzatullah Bugti, and regional elders welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival at the MC office. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister stated that the government wants local government institutions to be more active.

, adding that the decision to increase the funds for these institutions is based on their performance.

He explained that if public issues are resolved at the local level, people will not have to face the inconvenience of travelling to the provincial capital. Most of the public’s issues are of a local nature. He emphasized that an active role of local government institutions would reduce unnecessary pressure on provincial machinery.

Provincial Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello and Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, were also present at the occasion. Chairman of the Municipal Committee Sui, Izzatullah Bugti, presented a souvenir to Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.