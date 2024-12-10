Sassui Palijo Sounds Alarm: 6 canal scheme threatens Indus River, Sindh’s future

THATTA - Former PPP Senator Sassui Palijo has termed the 6 Canal scheme hazardous to the Indus River and the people of Sindh. She asked members of the Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly to bring a resolution against the faulty scheme. Ms Palijo shared her views with local reporters at Village Pir Bux Brohi after offering condolences to senior journalist Mahboob Brohi on the demise of his father. The ongoing issue of the six canals has united the people of Sindh, she mentioned, adding that all political parties, including the ruling party, should play their part in halting the 6 canal scheme. Regarding the 1991 water accord, Ms. Palijo stated that the Federal Government failed to ensure its implementation, and the controversial six canal plan would render Sindh barren.

“A movement similar to the Kalabagh Dam movement is needed,” she emphasized.

Ms. Palijo warned the Federal Government and IRSA to stop their step-motherly treatment of Sindh and its people. “The Larr region of Sindh holds significant importance, and the scheme would inflict huge environmental losses,” she said, adding that all stakeholders should raise their voices for Sindh’s riparian rights.