Says govt decides to establish medical city in Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh government has decided to establish medical city in Karachi to manufacture medicine.

Talking to media in Karachi today, Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that foreign investors are showing their deep interest in investment in Dhabeji Economic Zone, Agriculture, Energy, Transport and other sectors. He said increasing investment within province is among top priorities of Sindh government. The minister emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to improve the infrastructure by promoting public-private partnership. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government intends to start bullet trains from Karachi to Sukkur and Karachi to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced plans to introduce a bullet train service connecting Karachi and Sukkur. This ambitious project aims to enhance transportation between the two major cities, providing faster and more efficient travel for citizens.

Sindh’s Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, shared that the bullet train initiative is a step towards modernizing the province’s transport infrastructure. The government is determined to make significant progress in this sector, focusing on innovative and high-speed solutions to meet public needs.

According to Memon, the Karachi Circular Railway remains the government’s top priority. However, the introduction of the bullet train service will further boost connectivity and contribute to the economic development of the region. The proposed train system is expected to save time, improve travel convenience, and support sustainable growth in Sindh.