SC accepts Imran Khan’s plea for judicial commission on May 9 events

The Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench on Tuesday accepted the plea of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9. The bench addressed the objections raised by the Registrar's Office and fixed the case for hearing.

The seven-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, included Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan. PTI leader and senior lawyer Hamid Khan represented Imran Khan in the proceedings.

During the hearing, Advocate Hamid Khan argued that the country was effectively under an undeclared Martial Law, claiming that no one was willing to investigate the incidents of May 9 and that the army was frequently called upon to "normalize" the situation.

Justice Mandokhail responded, noting that such a statement about Martial Law was sweeping, while Justice Mazhar suggested that the petitioner should also challenge Article 245 of the Constitution, which allows the deployment of the army.

Hamid Khan further contended that numerous FIRs were lodged in the aftermath of May 9, asserting that the PTI was being deliberately marginalized. When asked by Justice Mandokhail why the matter was not taken to the high court, Khan argued that the issue concerned the entire nation and highlighted objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.

Justice Aminuddin ultimately overruled the Registrar’s objections, paving the way for the case to proceed to a formal hearing.

Contempt Plea Hearing

During the hearing, Justice Aminuddin Khan questioned whether the federal government was genuinely committed to pursuing the contempt petition against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman confirmed the government’s intent, asserting that the PTI founder had violated a court order during the long march on May 25, 2022.

Justice Aminuddin noted that if the court issued a notice, the former premier, currently incarcerated, would need to appear in person. He instructed the AAG to examine the logistics of presenting the jailed PTI leader before the court.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail emphasized that contempt cases were strictly a matter between the court and the accused, urging all parties to approach the issue without emotional involvement.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, representing Imran Khan, informed the court that the former premier had already submitted a response. Raja argued that the court’s oral order had not reached Khan due to disruptions in mobile services, which had hindered communication between the legal team and their client.

Following these discussions, the constitutional bench adjourned the hearing indefinitely.