SC rejects govt plea to let military courts announce verdicts on trials of civilians

Seven-judge bench dismisses plea to defer ICAs. AAG tells top court trials of all accused persons have been completed. Rs20,000 fine imposed on former CJ Jawad S Khawaja for challenging jurisdiction of constitutional bench. Justice Mandokhail says constitutional benches being constituted in accordance with 26th Amendment. Ms Justice Musarrat Hilali notes allowing military court to issue judgments equal to acceptance of military courts.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday rejected a plea filed by the federal government to allow the military courts announce verdicts on completed trials of civilians allegedly involved in the riots of May 9 last year.

The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan turned down the plea to defer the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the SC judgment on military courts till the decision on 26th Amendment.

A six-member bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal conducted hearing of the ICAs against the judgment regarding trial of civilians by military courts.

On March 27, the court modified its December 13 injunction, ordering that military courts could commence trials but they would not convict or acquit any suspect until the pendency of government-instituted ICAs.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawad S. Khawaja had filed a petition challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. Meanwhile, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan had requested to suspend hearings until a decision on the 26th Constitutional Amendment petitions is reached. The court dismissing the application imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on former chief justice Jawad S. Khawaja.

During the hearing, the bench inquired from Jawad S. Khawaja’s lawyer about the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench. It questioned whether he recognised the bench, the counsel responded, “I do not accept the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench.”

The counsel contended that the current bench had been nominated by the Judicial Commission. Justice Mandokhail then asked whether the 26th Constitutional Amendment had been invalidated. The counsel replied no. Upon that Justice Mandokhail directed him to leave the courtroom, adding that the benches are being constituted in accordance with the 26th Amendment. He further said that the same bench (constitutional bench) would hear the petitions against the 26th amendment.

Justice Mazhar criticised the counsel for adopting delaying tactics. He said; “At every hearing, there seems to be a new request.” “If the 26th Amendment were to be struck down, the Court judgments would remain protected, emphasising that even those held under military courts would likely support this outcome,” he added. Justice Hilali asked the counsel to think about those persons who are in military custody. She observed the counsel has no direct right in the instant matter.

Advocate Khawaja Harris, representing the Ministry of Defence, argued that this is wrong to say that civilians can’t be tried by the military courts. He stated that the Army Act is applied on employees working in military establishments like Ordnance Factories and others. Similarly, the civilians who attack the military installations or stop the army from carrying out its duties would also be tried under Army Act.

Justice Hilali inquired whether the House of Corps Commander comes under military installations? Kh Harris replied that Corps Commander House also maintains some sensitive documents, adding that his house can be declared office. Justice Hilali remarked that every day they see corps commanders come from their houses.

Justice Rizvi questioned how the trial of persons, who had attacked Army Public School, was conducted? Kh Harris responded that their trial was made possible through 21st Amendment.

Justice Naeem asked Kh Haris to explain how the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATC) handed over the custody of the accused to the military. Is there any such order on the record, he further questioned.

Before the conclusion of the hearing, Hafeezullah Niazi, father of Hassaan Niazi, who is in military custody since last year, came on the rostrum, submitted that due to the Supreme Court judgment the uncertain situation took place. Justice Mandokhail asked Niazi if he wished to proceed with the case, to which he affirmed his intent.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman informed that the trials of all the accused persons have been concluded. He apprised that due to the apex court judgment the military courts are not announcing the verdicts. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Tuesday (today).