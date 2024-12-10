SCCI, GGH sign accord to provide best healthcare facilities to traders

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Greenstar General Hospital (GGH) Peshawar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the provision of the best healthcare facilities at subsidized rates to the business community. The MoU aims to provide better healthcare facilities to staff and industrial workers at subsidized rates.

The SCCI chief and Head of Strategic Programmes and Operations at GGH Peshawar Dr Sanam Gul signed the MoU during a ceremony held at the Chamber House on Monday. On the occasion, GGH Peshawar Assistant Manager Muhammad Sarmad, Secretary General of the Chamber Muqtasid Ahsan, officials of the private hospital, and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Moqeem termed the agreement a milestone and an important step toward providing the best healthcare facilities at subsidized rates. He added that SCCI is taking proactive steps to provide better facilities and services to its members, and the signing of the MoU is part of this effort.

According to the agreement, Fazal Moqeem said members will receive a 50 percent discount on various health services at GGH Peshawar. Furthermore, he said the SCCI will support the arrangement of medical camps with GGH Peshawar. He added that the chamber is collaborating with various government and private institutions and organizations to provide the best facilities to its members.

Fazal Moqeem vowed that no stone would be left unturned in providing the best facilities across multiple sectors and resolving the issues of the business community. He promised that they would deliver facilities to members at their doorstep.

Earlier, officials from GGH Peshawar briefed the meeting on the key features of the memorandum of understanding and future joint collaboration and initiatives.