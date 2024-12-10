School nutrition program inspected in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh

MULTAN - A delegation, comprised of Dr. Ubaid Ullah Khokhar, Special Secretary School Education South Punjab and Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, visited various schools in Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh districts to assess the distribution of milk under the School Meal Program and evaluate educational standards. The delegation, accompanied by district CEOs of Education, DEOs, and Deputy DEOs, inspected boys’ and girls’ primary schools to review the progress of Punjab’s flagship School Meal Program. They emphasized maintaining a systematic, high-quality, and transparent distribution process for milk. Officials examined program-related records to ensure effective monitoring and follow-up. During interactions with students, they gathered feedback about the program’s impact on their nutrition and well-being. At Government Girls Primary School Qarar Shah Wala and Government Boys School Naseer Wala, Dr. Ubaid Ullah Khokhar assessed the teaching practices, learning environment, and facilities provided to students. He highlighted the pivotal role of schools in delivering quality education and fostering the holistic development of students. Meanwhile, Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq and Zahida Batool visited schools in Taunsa Sharif and Koh-e-Sulaiman areas, where they evaluated student and teacher attendance, enrollment of out-of-school children, and other academic matters. They issued directives to fulfill students’ nutritional, educational, and extracurricular needs effectively. The delegation reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing education and ensuring the well-being of students in South Punjab through initiatives like the School Meal Program.

Anti-Corruption Establishment organizes walk on Int’l Anti-Corruption Day

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Multan marked International Anti-Corruption Day by organizing a walk from the Anti-Corruption Office to Ameer Abad Park. The event was led by Regional Director Basharat Nabi and was attended by several officials, including Deputy Director Prosecution Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Legal Zaheer Khan Sherwani, Deputy Director Technical Arshad, Deputy Director Muammar Gaddafi, Rao Abdul Hakeem, Usman Naeem, Syed Ali Zain Gilani, Rana Muhammad Javed, Malik Ziaullah, Asadullah Khan, Muhammad Asghar Khan, Assistant Directors Naveed Anjum, and Muhammad Ramzan Shahid. Officers from the Anti-Corruption Circle, staff, representatives of trade associations, media personnel, and members from various walks of life also participated in the walk. In Khanewal district, Deputy Director Rao Abdul Ghaffar and Circle Officer Sajid Ali represented the Anti-Corruption Office and emphasized during their speech: “Reject corruption, love Pakistan. Both the bribe-giver and taker are destined for failure.” Similarly, in Lodhran, Deputy Director Imran Arif Sial and Circle Officer Syed Ali Gilani addressed participants, stating, “Corruption must be eradicated to ensure Pakistan’s development.” In Vehari, Deputy Director Anwar Khan Baloch and Assistant Director Rao Faisal Rehman reiterated, “Corruption is a menace that must be uprooted for the nation’s progress.” Regional Director Basharat Nabi, while speaking to the media, stated, “Those involved in corruption are not our friends but enemies of the nation. As long as corruption exists, Pakistan cannot progress. We urge citizens to report corrupt individuals without fear. All corrupt elements will be apprehended and brought to justice to set an example for others. Together, we strive for a corruption-free Punjab.”

Assistant Director PRO to the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Multan, Wazir Khan Lashari, emphasized the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He assured that the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab was fully aligned with the vision of the Director General and the Government of Punjab, calling on the public to play their part in eradicating corruption from society.