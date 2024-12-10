Security forces kill two terrorists in DI Khan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Two Khwarij were killed by the Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, the security forces effectively engaged Khwarij location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.