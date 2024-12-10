Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces kill two terrorists in DI Khan operation: ISPR

Security forces kill two terrorists in DI Khan operation: ISPR
Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   Two Khwarij were killed by the Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, the security forces effectively engaged Khwarij location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024