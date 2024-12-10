Senate body laments Railways’ failure to take action against occupation of land

ISLAMABAD - A Senate panel on Monday noted that Pakistan Railways has failed in taking decisive action against the illegal occupation of its land and has vacated only 1,193 acres which is less than 9 percent of 13,615 acres of the total occupied land.

The Senate Standing Committee on Railways, which met with Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, also lamented that the appointment of the CEO was on temporary basis and noted the CEO posted, during the caretaker government, on interim basis is still working in the same capacity. The committee pointed out that it was necessary to appoint a competent and capable officer to handle the CEO’s post.

The committee meeting was convened to address ongoing concerns about corruption and mismanagement within Pakistan Railways. Senator Shahadat Awan expressed resentment over the Railways’ repeated failure to provide necessary information regarding actions taken against corruption for the fifth consecutive meeting.

Senator Awan emphasized that the committee had previously set a deadline for the Railways to present details of action taken against corruption, but the authorities had failed to comply. “Despite several reminders, the Railways have not delivered the required details, leaving us no choice but to take this issue to the next level,” Senator Awan said. He noted that the Railways had cited the large number of cases pending in the courts, NAB and FIA as a reason for the delay, but stressed that this was no excuse for the lack of transparency. NAB and FIA representatives present in the meeting informed that all cases referred by the Railways for enquiry have been completed except few which have been recently referred by the Ministry.

According to Senator Awan, the Railways is currently involved in numerous legal disputes, with cases pending before both civil and sessions judges, some of which have been indefinitely postponed. “The land dispute is another serious issue,” he added. He pointed out that the Railways has failed to take decisive action for the vacation of land worth billions of rupees from the illegal occupants.

Senator Awan criticized both past and present governments for their lack of sincerity in addressing the challenges facing the national rail service. “None of the previous or current administrations have shown any real commitment to reforming Pakistan Railways,” he lamented.

The committee members also raised concerns about discrepancies in the information provided by the Railways’ top officials. Senator Awan remarked that, should the Railways continue to withhold information, he would take the matter into his own hands and make the information publicly available. “If they do not provide the necessary information today, I will ensure that the details I have are made public,” he warned.

In light of the continued lack of transparency, the committee referred the matter to the Privilege Committee, which will now review whether the withholding of information constitutes a breach of parliamentary privilege.

“It seems increasingly clear that the Railways is deliberately withholding vital information from this committee,” said the committee’s chairman, Senator Saifullah Khan.

Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan pointed out that name of a BS-19 officer Tariq Latif who was the DS Railway Sukkur during twin train accident at Ghotki in June 2021 was included in the inquiry case of the incident, has been sent on deputation to National Highway Authority as Member Inspection in BS-20. Secretary Ministry of Railways informed that after the incident the officer was issued show cause and inquiry against him is pending.

The chairman committee showed amazement that how come the officer was sent on deputation to another ministry while the inquiry was still underway. He also expressed surprise that even after three years, the enquiry of the incident has not completed yet. The chairman committee directed repatriation of the Tariq Latif and also decided to write a letter to the secretary establishment for the same. It was also recommended to the ministry of railways to expedite the inquiry of the Ghotki train accident case.

The committee also lamented that even after the directions of the committee on the train stop of Rehman Baba and Tezgam express at Ghotki station has not been complied. The CEO expressed acknowledgment however failed to execute the process. The chairman committee expressed resentment and stressed that the directions of the committee must be complied by, timely

The meeting concluded with the committee calling for urgent reforms and the immediate provision of all requested documents. The Privilege Committee is expected to take up the matter in its next sitting.