Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Senator Faisal calls indictment of Faiz Hameed a historic move

Senator Faisal calls indictment of Faiz Hameed a historic move
Web Desk
5:40 PM | December 10, 2024
National

Senator Faisal Vawda has hailed the indictment of former ISI Director General, retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, over alleged political involvement and abuse of power as a “historic” milestone.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former federal minister described the development as a significant moment for Pakistan, suggesting it would further complicate matters for PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been jailed for over a year on multiple charges.

Vawda alleged that Imran Khan used Hameed as a pawn and claimed the events of May 9 were part of a “pre-planned game.” He emphasized that the army's accountability mechanism was robust, adding that Hameed's indictment marked the beginning of further investigations into other alleged crimes.

He also speculated that Imran Khan’s trial in a military court was likely, asserting that it would be logical for both Khan and Hameed to face similar judicial forums. Vawda accused Khan of initiating a civil disobedience movement to shield Hameed, further alleging that Hameed was now providing evidence against Khan and his supporters.

Mushaal Mullick urges action against human rights violations in IIOJK

The senator claimed that he had foreseen these developments, affirming that accountability would spare no one.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024