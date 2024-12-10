Senator Faisal calls indictment of Faiz Hameed a historic move

Senator Faisal Vawda has hailed the indictment of former ISI Director General, retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, over alleged political involvement and abuse of power as a “historic” milestone.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former federal minister described the development as a significant moment for Pakistan, suggesting it would further complicate matters for PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been jailed for over a year on multiple charges.

Vawda alleged that Imran Khan used Hameed as a pawn and claimed the events of May 9 were part of a “pre-planned game.” He emphasized that the army's accountability mechanism was robust, adding that Hameed's indictment marked the beginning of further investigations into other alleged crimes.

He also speculated that Imran Khan’s trial in a military court was likely, asserting that it would be logical for both Khan and Hameed to face similar judicial forums. Vawda accused Khan of initiating a civil disobedience movement to shield Hameed, further alleging that Hameed was now providing evidence against Khan and his supporters.

The senator claimed that he had foreseen these developments, affirming that accountability would spare no one.