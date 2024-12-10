South Africa elects to bat first in first T20I against Pakistan at Kingsmead

, led by Heinrich Klaasen, has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I against Pakistan at Kingsmead, Durban, on Tuesday.

The match promises to be an exciting contest as Pakistan features a mix of experienced players and fringe talents. Notably, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed are absent from the playing XI. The spotlight will be on Usman Khan, who is expected to step up and capitalize on good starts, as this series is crucial for him to establish his consistency and impact.

Babar Azam, returning after a short break from the Zimbabwe tour, will also be under scrutiny as he looks to regain his rhythm.

Meanwhile, Sufiyan Muqeem, who impressed with the ball during the Zimbabwe series, will aim to continue his good form and make a significant contribution with the ball.