Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Stock market gains 916 more points
December 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 916.44 more points, a positive change of 0.84 percent, closing at 109,970.39 points as compared to 109,053.95 points on the last trading day.  A total of 1,597,868,204 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,697,842,022 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs60.251 billion against Rs57.487 billion on the last trading day. As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 278 of them recorded gains and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric with 164,514,973 shares at Rs6.16 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 161,906,262 shares at Rs1.83 per share and Cnergyico PK with 113,022,299 shares at Rs7.13 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs671.59 per share price, closing at Rs7,387.52, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engirneering Works Limited with Rs95.01 rise in its per share price to Rs1,156.40.

