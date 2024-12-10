Storytelling in schools to promote trend of reading among children

LAHORE - The Board of Governors of Punjab Library Foundation has decided to introduce storytelling along with libraries in schools to promote the trend of reading among children. The 68th meeting of Board of Governors of the Punjab Library Foundation was held here on Monday. Chairmanship of the foundation and former Chief Secretary Javed Aslam, presided over the meeting. The meeting was participated by Athar Ali Khan, Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Professor Dr Kanwal Amin, Professor Nousheen Fatima Warraich, Professor Dr Shafaat Yar Khan and Rukhshanda Kokab. Punjab Library Foundation Chairman Javed Aslam, while considering the project as important, said that the aim of this project is to increase the interest in reading among the new generation and highlight their creative talents through stories, as well as to attract them to understand and adopt their own culture. He said that urgent steps are needed to promote reading. The meeting took a number of decisions for promoting reading of book and upgradation of a number of public libraries in the province. The meeting decided to give model library status to most of the public libraries of Punjab. In the first phase, three libraries will be upgraded on modern lines and will be given model library status, while in the second phase, more libraries will also be declared model libraries. Various suggestions were discussed in the meeting regarding the promotion of mobile libraries at different places.