Strict enforcement of minimum wages ordered

LODHRAN - Provincial Minister for Labour, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of minimum wages across the province. He directed this while addressing a meeting at Regional Headquarters here on Monday. Director Labour Rana Jamshed Farooq and field officers attended the meeting. The minister emphasized that workers must receive a minimum monthly salary of Rs 37,000 without exception. He warned that violations of law would not be tolerated, and stern action would be taken against responsible parties. On the occasion, Director Labour Rana Jamshed Farooq directed the field officers to remain vigilant against the exploitation of workers and to take swift and effective action against organizations violating the law. He further announced the activation of a helpline-1314, to address workers’ grievances. Workers could report their complaints through the helpline, which would be addressed on a priority basis, he added.