Stronger vehicle emission rules urged for clean air

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Climate Change convened yesterday to address the worsening air pollution crisis, highlighting its dire implications for public health and environmental sustainability. Acting Chairperson Shaista Pervaiz chaired the meeting, which included detailed briefings from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Punjab Environment Protection Agency, and other stakeholders.

The EPA identified key contributors to Islamabad’s air pollution, such as vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial emissions, and solid waste burning. Seasonal transboundary pollution, particularly stubble burning in Punjab, was also cited as a significant factor worsening the capital’s smog.

The briefing revealed consistently unsafe Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Islamabad, with particulate matter (PM2.5) identified as the primary pollutant.

The committee expressed grave concern over the rising health risks associated with poor air quality, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. It noted that Lahore’s AQI recently exceeded 1,000, raising alarms nationally and internationally. Members stressed the urgency of a coordinated, multi-departmental strategy to combat the crisis.

Immediate measures recommended included the establishment of a vehicle fitness certification system by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner’s Office to regulate emissions from over a million vehicles in Islamabad.

The committee also called for expedited improvements in diesel desulfurization processes and stricter fuel quality standards. To curb seasonal smog, it emphasized collaboration with motorway police to prevent stubble and waste burning along highways.

The EPA was instructed to finalize hospital waste management rules to ensure proper regulation of waste incineration facilities.

The Punjab Environment Protection Department’s efforts to combat air pollution were also reviewed. Initiatives such as stricter monitoring of industrial emissions, promoting cleaner brick kiln technologies, and enforcing vehicular emission regulations were commended. The committee urged sustained progress and enhanced inter-regional coordination to tackle transboundary pollution effectively.

The committee deferred “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” moved by Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, MNA, until the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Mr. Aqeel Malik, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Ms. Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Syeda Shehla Raza, and Mr. Awais Haider Jakhar, along with senior officers of the ministry and Punjab EPA.