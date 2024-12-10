Thousands protest outside South Korea’s parliament, demand President Yoon’s impeachment

Thousands of South Koreans on Tuesday protested outside the parliament to demand the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law earlier this month.

A candlelight vigil was held in front of the National Assembly building in the capital Seoul, which was attended by an estimated 40,000 people, according to the organizers, who chanted slogans such as “Yoon Suk Yeol, step down” and “Disband the People Power Party (the ruling party).”

An unofficial police estimate put the number of protesters at 6,000, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The latest protest was held ahead of a second planned motion by the opposition to impeach Yoon, who narrowly survived the first such move last week due to boycott from the ruling party lawmakers.

Since the impeachment vote was canceled on Dec.7, the protest rallies were held every day.

Separately, a national convention, titled “Eliminate the injection faction for free unification and protect the free Republic of Korea,” was held in Seoul by conservative groups such as the Liberty Unification Party and the National Headquarters for the Movement to Build a Right Republic of Korea (Daegukbon).

The rally was attended by an estimated 3,000 people, according to the organizers, and unofficial police estimate of 500. Participants waved the Taegeukgi and the American flag to the beat of the national anthem, hymns, and other songs.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday that the recent volatility in the country's financial and foreign exchange markets is "excessive" given the nation's strong economic fundamentals.

The Korean won weakened sharply in recent sessions to below the 1,440 won level, the lowest in more than two years, and the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had sunk on heavy foreign selling following President Yoon’s imposition of martial law last week.

"Although volatility in the financial and foreign exchange markets has increased, it appears somewhat excessive compared to the robust fundamentals and external stability of our economy," the finance minister said.