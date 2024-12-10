Tractor keys handed over to farmers

SARGODHA - A Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors distribution ceremony was held at the Agriculture Office to distribute the keys of tractors to lucky farmers. Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan , Provincial Minister for Usher & Zakaat Rana Manwar Ghaus and Safdar Sahi were the chief guests of the event. Apart from Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, agriculture officers and farmers participated in the event. In the ceremony, tractor keys were distributed among 24 lucky farmers of Sargodha district. The Director of Agriculture said that keys of tractors would be distributed to 1,272 farmers in Sargodha division under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors scheme. He said that the tractors were being given to 24 out of 303 lucky farmers of Sargodha district while 400,000 farmers of the division had applied for green tractors whereas Punjab government is giving a subsidy of Rs1m per tractor. He said that farmer’s cards have been issued to 12 and a half acres of land. He said that farmers of Sargodha Division had so far obtained interest-free loans of Rs2.25 billion besides fertilizer, seeds and medicines through the Kisan Card. “Over 136 agricultural graduates are going from village to village to encourage farmers to cultivate wheat. Over 60% of tomatoes are cultivated in Khushab across the province while the Punjab government is giving a subsidy of one lakh rupees to tomato farmers. The construction of a model Agri Mall is going on in Sargodha where farmers will be able to get high quality fertilizers, seeds and agricultural medicines at controlled rates. Modern agricultural machinery will also be available on rent,” he added. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that for the first time in Punjab, a package of 400 billion rupees is being given. Zakaat Minister Manwar Ghaus said that the green tractor scheme will bring agricultural revolution. He said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government’s focus is on the development of the agricultural sector, for which many measures are being taken. MPA Safdar Sahi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of revolutionary measures for agricultural development is going on successfully. The aim of these initiatives is to overcome the challenges faced in the agriculture sector and promote agricultural production, he added.