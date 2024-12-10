Transformers worth Rs0.8m stolen in Attock

ATTOCK - Two 25 KVA transformers were stolen within a week in the area of Iesco Sub Division Chhab, under the jurisdiction of Injra police station. Police, acting on the complaint of SDO Ejaz Ahmad, have registered two FIRs. The transformers, valued at Rs. 0.8 million, were stolen from Dhok Pai Khel and Dhok Sher Abad. The thefts have disrupted power supply to residents of the affected areas. According to Iesco officials, new transformers will be installed after completing all the codal formalities.