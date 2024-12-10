Tribals criticise nephrite contractors for occupying their land

Mohmand - In the Adam Kor area of Tehsil Ambar, nephrite contractors are occupying our land through an influential mafia, despite the fact that the boundaries of the contractors are determined according to local tribal customs and traditions.

The contractors should avoid illegal encroachments on our lands, as the administration and contractors will be held responsible in case of any confrontation or deterioration of the situation.

According to details, the elders of Adam Kor Saroshah Sur Tange in Tehsil Ambar, including Gul Badshah, Afsar Khan, Shereen Haji, Toor Khan, Haji Gul Amir, Muhammad Ilyas, Dostan Khan, Shahzad Khan, and Miralam Syed, addressed a press conference at the press club on Monday. They stated that nephrite contractors in Ambar Tehsil are spreading mischief and chaos among the people.

They said that the Ambar Atman Khel tribesmen have their own customs and traditions, and they had allowed the contractors to obtain leases under these customs, with all conditions being written and agreed upon with the contractors.

“We had given the contractors the right to obtain leases after a written agreement, but now the contractors are trying to occupy our boundaries with some unrelated people from our area. We have written contracts with the contractors as evidence, but now the contractors Hameed Khan, Siraj Khan, and others are violating the contracts and not treating us according to the customs,” they added.

They further said that there was a crossfire incident between Gul Badshah and Hameed Contractor yesterday, but an FIR was registered against us, which has caused intense anger among the people of the area. Gul Badshah mentioned that he has a dispute with Hameed Contractor on three points of the agreement.

The elders appealed to the provincial government, the concerned Ministry of Minerals, and the district administration to take notice and ensure that the contractors resolve all disputes according to the customs and traditions of the area.

Otherwise, the contractors will be held responsible for any tension in the area.