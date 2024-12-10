Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Two fake candidates caught during MDCAT exams in Karachi

Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  - Management of NED University have nabbed two fake candidates who were appearing in MDCAT examination in place of others in Karachi. Both fake candidates who were apprehended in MDCAT exams identified as Qaisar Ali son of Iqrar Ali and Abdul Majeed son of Kabil Din, while names of original  candidates were Shah Zaman son of Gul Zaman and Qamar Din son of Kamil Din. Professor SIBA Sukkur and Center In-charge of NED University informed the police about the incident.  Local police registered a case against fake candidates  under Sections 34, 419 and 420. Further investigation was underway. Earlier, MDCAT Retake Exam has been conducted successfully across Sindh on 8th December 2024.

On the directives of the honourable Sindh High Court, Karachi the IBA University Sukkur was assigned the task to conduct the retake MDCAT exam across Sindh.

Staff Reporter

