Uncertain Future

With Syria fragmented and effectively divided among various regional and international actors, the nation’s status as a unified state has all but evaporated. The question of Syria’s future is one that even the most experienced political analysts are reluctant to answer, as the Middle East faces yet another period of instability. It may take years before the geopolitical dynamics settle into a new equilibrium.

Adding to this unpredictability is the evolving situation in the United States. President Joe Biden has effectively abdicated ruling the country in favor of his unelected cabinet members—most notably Secretary of State Antony Blinken— who has adopted a strategy of doubling down on existing imperialistic policies. This urgency comes as the Biden administration anticipates the return of Donald Trump, whose approach to governance and foreign policy diverges sharply from the norm.

Trump’s prospective presidency, while also featuring a cabinet filled with anti-Iran hawks and pro-Israeli lobbyists, is expected to bring dramatic shifts in policy. Domestically, his proposals include ending birthright citizenship and intensifying deportation efforts. Internationally, he has signalled a determination to prioritise a resolution in Ukraine, potentially at the expense of other long-standing American commitments. This raises critical questions about how his administration might approach the Middle East. Will Trump direct his focus toward stabilising Syria, where the current U.S. administration has tacitly recognised a regime composed of Al-Qaeda and ISIS members? Or will he continue his pattern of challenging Pentagon and CIA orthodoxy, targeting adversaries based on his personal notions of “America First”?

Meanwhile, tensions in the region remain high. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues its scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear programme, Russia consolidates its position in Ukraine, and the global order teeters on the edge of further volatility. As 2025 approaches, the next few months promise to be as unpredictable and transformative as the preceding weeks, underscoring the fragile state of global affairs.