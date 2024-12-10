Tuesday, December 10, 2024
‘Unchecked corruption erodes economy and governance’

Monitoring Report
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The unchecked spread of corruption across various sectors for decades has severely impacted the economy, justice system, businesses, and societal values.

    It has strayed the nation from the core philosophy of its religion and the purpose behind Pakistan’s creation. Despite repeated claims by successive regimes to root out this menace, corruption remains deeply entrenched in society, with few organizations claiming to be free from it.  

Corruption extends beyond bribery and abuse of power, encompassing daily dealings where innocents are deceived. Acts such as official negligence, adulteration, selling substandard goods, power theft, smuggling, property grabbing, and rights violations are forms of corruption. When corruption outweighs transparency, it undermines governance, economic growth, and citizens’ welfare, laying the foundation for societal decline.  

“Corruption’s consequences are far-reaching,” said Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of Political Science at the University of Peshawar. “It promotes inefficiency, diverts critical resources, and fosters nepotism, depriving people of their rights.”

He emphasized the importance of transparency in government operations for effective policy implementation and accountability. Failure to address corruption fosters dissatisfaction and impedes national progress.  

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, corruption allegations persist. PML-N KP Information Secretary Ikhtair Wali Khan cited irregularities in projects like the BRT and Billion Tree Tsunami.

He claimed the BRT faces annual losses of Rs3.2 billion and that delays in construction projects highlight poor planning. He also noted the closure of PTI’s Ehtesab Commission after it began uncovering alleged malpractices.  

Experts believe eradication of corruption requires commitment, institutional strengthening, and public participation. Amjad Ali Mughal, a human rights activist, stressed the need for independent institutions, honest governance, and mechanisms for accountability. Similarly, elected representative Hameed Gul argued for political stability, citizen awareness, and the supremacy of law to restore public trust and ensure transparency.  

Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Mossadiq Abbasi, highlighted measures to combat corruption, including monthly Khuli Kacheris and an inclusive governance strategy. “The government is committed to fostering a corruption-free society,” he stated, encouraging citizens to report corruption at Anti-Corruption Department offices.

