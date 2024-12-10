US to assist Pakistan in modernizing FIA and National Forensic Agency

The United States has agreed to support Pakistan in restructuring and modernizing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the .

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Islamabad between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, where both discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

Naqvi shared Pakistan’s vision of transforming the FIA along the lines of the FBI, with Baker pledging US assistance in achieving this goal. The modernization of the to address contemporary challenges was also prioritized.

“Enhancing law enforcement capacity and equipping civil armed forces with modern tools are key to countering terrorism and managing emergencies,” Naqvi said. Baker reiterated the US’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in these initiatives.