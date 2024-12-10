Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Use of mobile phone in govt schools banned

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The use of mobile phones has been banned in government schools from Monday, across the province. The School Education Department has also issued 20-point guidelines for discipline and a transparent teaching system. District and Tehsil Education Officers and school heads have been instructed to ensure implementation of the guidelines. According to the new guidelines, teachers, students and non-teaching staff will submit mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours, it will be mandatory for staff to wear dress coats and closed shoes, teachers and students will wear their name badges.

The department has instructed that all will wear navy blue jerseys and students will wear uniforms, a time table board will be displayed at the main gate, there will be a CR for each class, and three or four pennants with different slogans will be installed in the school. The guidelines state that students will use a register, there will be a box on one corner of the whiteboard for students present and absent and the subject, the subject being taught and important points will be listed on the board, however, students’ nails and haircuts will be checked daily, teachers will wear watches, and attendance of all teachers, including the head, in the assembly will be mandatory.

SCCI, GGH sign accord to provide best healthcare facilities to traders

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024