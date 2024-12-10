Violation of smog laws: 12 cases registered, several arrested

LAHORE - Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown to prevent smog and protect the environment, taking strict action against those violating smog SOPs.

A spokesperson for Punjab Police said that 12 cases were registered across the province in the last 24 hours, and several law violators were arrested. A total of 508 lawbreakers were fined Rs800,000, 31 were issued warnings, and 3 cases of burning crop residues, along with 408 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, were reported.

The spokesperson said that this year, a total of 3,280 individuals were arrested and 3,800 cases were registered in the anti-smog crackdown. Additionally, 7,599 people were issued warnings. In total, 41,451 people were fined more than Rs 100 million. Violations included 2,073 cases of burning crop residues, 35,688 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 365 cases of industrial activity, 1,411 cases of brick kilns, and 361 cases from other sources.

The Punjab Police spokesperson added that in the last 24 hours, challans were issued for 4,993 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 346 vehicles were detained at police stations, and the fitness certificate of one vehicle was suspended.