LAHORE - The 1st Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memo­rial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Chanan Din Tennis Coaching Center 32 Main Gulberg Lahore on Thursday.

Mrs. Nusrat Nazir (wife of Ch Nazir Ahmad Late) graced the opening cer­emony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a col­orful opening ceremony held here. The chief guest was introduced with all the participating players and also witnessed a junior’s singles match.

Imran Nazir, Tournament Director, and Mrs. Shehla Rehan (Mepco Tennis Coach/Tournament Coordinator) were also present on this occasion. All final matches of the championship will be played on February 12 at 3:00 pm.

Total 18 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories and a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

In the boys U-18 first round, Ahtesh­am Humayun beat Hafiz Muhammad Imran 8-1, Shahmir Dilshad beat Yousaf Monnoo 8-4, Shahzaib Zahid beat Han­zla Anwar 8-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Sayyam Saeed 8-0, Ismail Ahmad beat Abdur Rehman 9-7 and Arman Kamran beat zain Saeed 8-2.

In the boys/girls U-14 first round, Bi­smel Zia beat Abdullah Sajjad Wahla 8-5, Ibrahim Sufi beat M Umar Ali 8-1 and Hajra Suhail beat Tahreem 8-2. In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Bismel Zia beat Tahreem 8-2.