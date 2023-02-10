Share:

PESHAWAR - Seventy- nine (79) nomination papers have been filed in the first phase of the by-election on 8 vacant National Assembly constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seats were declared vacant due to the resignations of the PTI legislators.

According to statistics shared by the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) here on Thursday, the highest 13 number of nomination papers have been filed for the by-election in NA- 38 D I Khan-I. Potential candidates from the constituency include Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Ahmad Kundi and Dawar Khan Kundi.

A total of 9 nomination papers have been filed for by-election on NA-4 Swat-III while seven candidates including former legislators, Omar Ayub Khan and Babar Nawaz, have filed nomination papers for NA-18 Haripur.

On NA-18 Swabi, a total of 11 candidates including former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and his brother Aqibullah Khan have filed nominations while 7 nomination papers were filed for NA- 32 Kohat.

On NA-25 Nowshera-I, a total of nine candidates including Pervez Khattak, Khan Pervez Khan, Mohammad Ismail Khattak and Ikhtiar Wali while 12 nominations including Imran Khattak and Khaleeq-ur-Rehman have filed nominations for NA-26 Nowshera-II.

On 43- Khyber-I as many as 10 candidates including Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Bilawal Afridi have filed nomination papers.

10 file papers in NA-43 Khyber AHMAD NABI adds from Khyber: Ten candidates have filed nomination papers for the National Assembly (NA) seat 43 Khyber-1 for by-elections, according to a notice issued by the returning officer on Thursday.

It should be noted that constituency NA-43 includes the subdivisions of Landi Kotal and Jamrud, though the Bara subdivision will have its electorate. The seat was vacated as a result of the resignation of former federal minister Noor-ul- Haq Qadri of Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf (PTI).

According to the public notice, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri of the PTI, Haji Shahjee Gul Afridi of the Tehreek Islahaat Pakistan (TIP), and Nosherwan Shinwari of the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLNawaz) are among the candidates who have filed nomination papers.

According to the election commission, the Khyber scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on February 13, 2023, with the deadline for filing appeals being February 16. Similarly, the deadline for the withdrawal of candidature and publication of the final list will be February 22, 2023. On February 23, candidates will be assigned symbols, and the election will take place on March 16, 2023.

The total number of registered voters is 296129, according to Election Commissioner Khyber Shahid Ali, and the election will be held in accordance with the 2017 census. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri of the PTI won the race in the 2018 general elections, defeating Haji Shahjee Gul Afridi.