Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal stressed on Friday the need for promoting the blue economy, admitting country failed to make the full use of blue economy’s potential.

Addressing an event in Sindh’s provincial capital, Mr Iqbal said the blue economy could play vital role in enhancing the country’s exports. He expressed the incumbent government’s commitment to promote exports under blue economy.

Speaking about the environmental challenges faced the country, Mr Iqbal also admitted the country’s participation in getting rid of carbon emission was “almost zero.” The country had to face irreparable damages due to the climate change.

He also highlighted the importance of Gwadar port to foster the country’s economic growth.

Mr Iqbal said there was a need to make the country’s economy more reliable on the exports. There was a vision behind replacing the Ministry of Ports and Shipping with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Mr Iqbal added.

He also underscored the scope of the investment under maritime trade, adding that were plenty of opportunities to invest in this regard.

Stressing the need for standing by side of the globe in terms of technology, Mr Iqbal acknowledged the artificial intelligence (AI) had brought revolution to the world.

Without advancing in the field of science and technology, the country will remain way behind, feared Mr Iqbal.