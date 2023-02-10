Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Ja­ved Akram visited Pakistan Medical Associ­ation House on Ferozepore Road. President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Pro­fessor Dr. Ashraf Nizami and other officials presented a bouquet of flowers and wel­comed the arrival of the caretaker provin­cial health minister Dr. Javed Akram. On this occasion, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives as a result of the Pesha­war blast, Turkey and Syria earthquakes. President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Professor Dr. Ashraf Nizami briefed the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram about the aims and objec­tives of the organization. General Secre­tary Prof. Shahid Malik, Prof. Dr. Amjad, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Vice President Dr. Khalid, Dr. Iram Shahzadi, Dr. Suheela, Dr. Bushra Haq, Prof. Kamran Saeed Shaikh, Dr. Riyaz, Dr. Aleem, Dr. Salman Kazmi and Dr. Wajid Ali were also present. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that under the direction of the caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, we are working day and night to improve the health system. Through the Punjab Health Care Commis­sion, we are conducting a grand operation against the enemies of humanity in the en­tire province. Mission will continue till the last day. Dr. Javed Akram said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has provided 24/7 facility of primary angio­plasty to patients in all cardiology hospi­tals. With the support of PITB, a dashboard has been made for cardiology hospitals. In the government hospitals of Punjab, model pharmacies are being established to dis­courage local purchase of medicines.