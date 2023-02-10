LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram visited Pakistan Medical Association House on Ferozepore Road. President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Professor Dr. Ashraf Nizami and other officials presented a bouquet of flowers and welcomed the arrival of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram. On this occasion, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives as a result of the Peshawar blast, Turkey and Syria earthquakes. President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Professor Dr. Ashraf Nizami briefed the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram about the aims and objectives of the organization. General Secretary Prof. Shahid Malik, Prof. Dr. Amjad, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Vice President Dr. Khalid, Dr. Iram Shahzadi, Dr. Suheela, Dr. Bushra Haq, Prof. Kamran Saeed Shaikh, Dr. Riyaz, Dr. Aleem, Dr. Salman Kazmi and Dr. Wajid Ali were also present. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that under the direction of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, we are working day and night to improve the health system. Through the Punjab Health Care Commission, we are conducting a grand operation against the enemies of humanity in the entire province. Mission will continue till the last day. Dr. Javed Akram said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients in all cardiology hospitals. With the support of PITB, a dashboard has been made for cardiology hospitals. In the government hospitals of Punjab, model pharmacies are being established to discourage local purchase of medicines.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
February 10, 2023
Share: