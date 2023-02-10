Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Nomad art gallery here Thursday displayed a collection of artworks to highlight issues and empowerment of women in connection with National Women’s Day falling on February 12. Organized in collaboration with the National Commission on Status of Women, the events focused on highlighting women’s voices on National Women’s Day, through a group show “The Immersive: Untitled” - a select art collection reflective of women’s issues and empowerment featuring 40 artists, 100 plus collectors artworks and installations. Speaking on the occasion, Director Nomad Gallery, Nageen Hyat spoke on the topic Women, Culture and Reclaiming Our Spaces to raise women empowerment issues.

She said, since 1984 – the Nomad Gallery is committed to the promotion of art and culture; crafts development and marketing; integrating human rights and peace; economic empowerment of women and youth as a central focus; based in the capital, Islamabad with scores of renowned and emerging, national and international artists having exhibited at Nomad with a collection permanently represented. Nomad also works with various partners and communities; from all provinces of Pakistan.

Artist Zoha Baig on the occasion spoke on awareness of mental health, while Umera Rashid raised awareness about breast cancer through her art pieces to break the taboo. Sabahat Javed highlighted the story of Natasha Baig, the daughter of Hunza, her struggles of being the first female artist from the north.

The collection of art carried the works of Akram Dost Baloch, Abrar Ahmed, Aleezeh Azhar, Amir Taj, Areej Nasir, Amena Lotia, Aamir Khatri, Areeba Ahmed, Hira Siddiqui, Hussain Chandio, Iram Wani, Masood A Khan, Mahnoor Ali Shah, Meharbano Khattak, Mohsin Rehman Baig, Muzammil H. Chandio, Maham Imran, Nadir Ali Jamali, Nida Malik, Rashda Faridi, Roha Ahmad, Raheem Jaan, Rida Saeed, Sabahat Javed, Samira Khan, Sara Hopkins, Samreen Asif, Sameen Qamar, Shaima Umer, Saima Salahuddin, Samina A. Akhtar, Sumera Jawad, Sara Khan, Samia Aslam, Syed A. Irfan, Sadaf Mirza, Tayyaba Aziz, Tabassam Rizvi, Ubaid Syed, Umera Rashid Danyal and Zoha Baig.

Director General, PNCA, Ayub Jamali said PNCA was committed to promoting art and culture and bringing quality events for art lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad regularly.

On Feb 12, a seminar will be held on Pakistani Women’s Day reflecting and sharing issues on human rights, legal and health-related. A documentary screening, The Way Forward? - “Posheeda Qadam - Hidden Footsteps’’ - a film by Nageen Hyat,” will be held on the same day National Women’s Day in Pakistan is on February 12 of each year, chosen to mark the first women’s march in Pakistan in 1983.

Nageen Hyat - founder director nomad gallery - filmmaker and women’s rights and social activist is also one of the founder members of WAF Islamabad (Women’s Action Forum) a lobby and pressure group for women’s rights. She is curating and organizing events in collaboration with the visual arts team of PNCA.