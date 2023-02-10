Share:

Decides to purchase wheat from PASCO.

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Thursday with Caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair deliberated on a 15-point agenda and took a number of impor­tant decisions including prompt sup­ply of wheat, corporate farming and financial assistance to police mar­tyrs heirs. It was a maiden paper­less meeting of the caretaker cabinet held through the cabinet manage­ment information system in which the agenda was presented through the tablet. The agenda of the next cabinet meeting will be circulated online through CMIS which would save Rs1.5 million incurred on every meeting. Ministers, the chief sec­retary, IGP and others attended the meeting. The cabinet approved one billion rupees for the assistance of police martyrs’ heirs. It decided to in­clude flour in the schedule of the Pun­jab Prevention of Speculation for Es­sential Commodity Act, 2021 to make it a part of the essential commodi­ties. The CM directed to constitute a committee while asking for recom­mendations to formulate a foolproof method of targeted flour subsidy. The cabinet also approved procur­ing wheat from PASSCO while the CM ordered to depute merited officers for the wheat procurement drive. The meeting also approved rules and regulations for corporate farming under the CPEC project under which one lakh 27,000 acres of land will be made available for farming in five se­lected districts of Punjab. Corporate farming will help in agricultural re­search, food security, and forest and livestock research. Land can be given for a maximum of 30 years for corpo­rate farming and those who get land for corporate farming will not get ownership rights. Also, the cabinet approved a reconstituted board of governors of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute under Dr Saeed Akhtar while the CM asked the ministers to conduct visits to resolve the artificial shortage and hoarding of petroleum products. It was decid­ed that recruitments should be made through Punjab Public Service Com­mission to ensure merit in the food department and further decided to constitute a new search committee for the appointment of vice-chan­cellors of government universities. Extension of the contract period of staff of the Provincial Quality Control Board in Punjab and de-notification of political appointments in depart­ments and autonomous bodies af­filiated with the P&D Board was ap­proved as well. Approval was given to restore the expired funds for the payment of honorarium to the Af­ternoon School Program staff for the academic year 2020-21. The meet­ing also reviewed the postponement of the recruitment process in new administrative units in Punjab.