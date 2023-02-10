Share:

LOS ANGELES - One of pop music’s greatest composers, Burt Bacharach, has died aged 94. He wrote enduring hits like I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and What The World Needs Now Is Love. Along with lyricist Hal David, he also wrote numerous movie themes including What’s New, Pussycat, Alfie, and The Look Of Love, a major hit for Dusty Springfield. Bacharach died on Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said. Known for his airborne melodies and sumptuous orchestral arrangements, Bacharach was one of the most important songwriters of the 20th Century. Over his career, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and 52 in the UK, working with top class artists. including Dionne Warwick, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Barbara Streisand, Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin and Elvis Costello. Bacharach’s music touched multiple genres, from cool jazz and rhythm and blues, to bossa nova and traditional pop - but they shared one thing in common: you could recognise them within a couple of notes.