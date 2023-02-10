Share:

QUETTA - The residents of Quetta urged the government to expedite the construction work under Quetta Development Package (QDP) to complete on time with quality and sustainability by removing obstacles in the daily life of citizens.

They expressed their con­cerns over unnecessary delay in the completion of QDP and waste of funds, which would not be tolerated at any cost.

The delay in the construction of roads under that package has led to increase in problems of the citizens causing the people to suffer from various diseases through respiration, they said while talking to media. They told that the transfer of utility ser­vice lines has been slowed down which needs to be ensured as soon as possible so that the work on the projects could be continued uninterrupted. They demanded for expediting the progress of work on the projects by removing the concerns of various stakeholders about the projects as soon as possible to ensure its early completion.

The local people urged the Chief Minister to conduct an inquiry over unnecessary delay in construction and embezzle­ment of funds and said that the departments concerned should take steps for micro-level man­agement by developing effective mechanisms for the implemen­tation of projects.The govern­ment was allocated a special package three years back for the provincial capital to expand its roads, improve sewerage sys­tem, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths to restore the lost beauty of Quetta and provide better facilities to the masses, they said.