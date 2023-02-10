Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Min­ister for Local Govern­ment & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that in the hour of calamity, the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Turkish brothers and sisters and shares their grief equally. On Thursday, he went to the Consul­ate General of Turkiye in Lahore and specially expressed his regret to the Consul General Emir Ozbay about the damage caused by the earthquake in Tur­kiye. Ibrahim Hassan Murad prayed for the people who died in the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. He wrote down his comments in the visitors’ book. The Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the dev­astating earthquake and offered heartfelt sympathy and condo­lences to the bereaved families.