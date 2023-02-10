Share:

ISLAMABAD - A court of law on Thursday has rejected the bail plea of for­mer interior minister and Awa­mi Muslim League (AML) pres­ident Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Tahir Abbas Sipra refused to accept post-arrest bail plea of close aide of former premier Imran Khan in a case regis­tered against him on charges of accusing PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching plot to assassinate PTI chief Imran Khan; scuffling with policemen and using offensive language against Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto.