ISLAMABAD - A court of law on Thursday has rejected the bail plea of former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Tahir Abbas Sipra refused to accept post-arrest bail plea of close aide of former premier Imran Khan in a case registered against him on charges of accusing PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching plot to assassinate PTI chief Imran Khan; scuffling with policemen and using offensive language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.
