Share:

Creative minorities and intellectuals are holding potentially qualified degrees. As Albert Einstein rightly articulated, “Intellectuals solve problems, geniuses prevent them”. Deplorably, the ironic thing is that our country is not benefiting itself from this opportunity; the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment was established in 1971. Since its establishment, over 10 million young intellectuals have already left Pakistan due to insecurity, and in search of an unforeseen prosperous life abroad.

Meanwhile, Pakistani policymakers think that this could help them generate remittances, direct transactional benefits, and financial incentives for Overseas Pakistanis. In real words, Pakistan is being impoverished of innovative new thoughts, professional intellectuals, philosophers, and the cornerstone future of Pakistan.

For the time being, this vacuum has plunged Pakistan into socio-economic problems, and political instability and has broken down the well-being of the International Community. In a Nutshell, the Recognition of professional intellectuals holding potentially qualified degrees should be a priority for the decision-makers. Young professional intellectuals’ contribution to the socio-economic and political well-being is essential to run Pakistan progressively and prosperously. Therefore, they should be warmly welcomed by the state’s officials.

FARHAD BALOCH,

Islamabad.