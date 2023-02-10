Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with a sensitive department of Islamabad arrested 2 suspected terrorists belonging to banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation, informed sources on Thursday.

The CTD has also recovered huge quantity of explosives from the possession of two suspected terrorists identified as Hayyat Ullah and Wakeel Khan, linked with Haji Faqeer Group of banned terrorist organisation TTP, sources added. A case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, they said. The sources said that the suspects were engineering plots to launch a suicide attack on Police Lines Rawalpindi with help of suicide bombers. They said Haji Faqeer Group of TTP is active for terrorist activities in twin cities.

“The other targets of the suspected terrorists and their accomplices are including Police Station Saddar Bairooni, District Courts Rawalpindi, Saint Paul Church at Mall Road, Convent School Lal Kurti, Police Lines Islamabad and other sensitive areas of Islamabad,” they said adding that the two detained terrorists had not only conducted recce of these areas but also shared pictures and videos with TTP Commander Afghanistan.

Sources disclosed that Haji Faqeer Group is operating from Afghanistan and is making plans to target the sensitive departments of Pakistan.