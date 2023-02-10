Share:

KARACHI - Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Thursday said instead of sitting on chairs, we are going to the streets and areas of the District East and inspecting the municipal problems and ensuring their solution. He expressed these views while inspecting the development works in various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other adjoining areas. Focal person, Imtiaz Bhutto, Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Executive Engineer Jamal Abbas Directors Elahi Bakhsh Banbhan, Jam Rizwan, Deputy Director DM, Irshad Ali and other officers were also present.