ISLAMABAD - In the wake of recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, Federal Directorate of Education under Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training has instructed educational institutions to raise funds to help earthquake victims. The amount will go to the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Earthquake Victims’ to generate funds for Turkiye and Syria rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

The decision was made in the meeting held on Thursday, chaired by Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

To kick start the campaign, fundraising activity has immediately started in 5 schools including Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls F 10/2 and Islamabad Model College for Boys F–8/4. The students and administration set up a donation box to collect donations and teachers and students had awareness and motivational sessions for students to encourage them in taking part in this activity. Schools administration has asked students to contribute to the funds, with as little as Rs10. Together they can make the difference in the lives of affected people. In the next step, the campaign will expand to a greater number of schools, ultimately involving all educational institutions under FDE in this fundraising campaign.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain reassured that they will leave no stone unturned in helping earthquake victims, and this is one the many initiatives that the ministry is undertaking to contribute toward relief fund. Pakistan’s government has already started dispatching of assistance packages to the victims. He said that the aid should not stop till the complete recovery of the earthquake-affected people.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC, said, “We are making efforts for a nonstop relief flow of emergency aid to our brothers and sisters in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye and Syria. We have started fund raising campaign in few schools and we will continue expanding the magnitude of this campaign.” Dr Ikram Malik, Director General FDE while visiting these schools appreciated the students and motivated them to take part in these activities. He said together we will make a big difference.

Students have expressed their commitment and determination to lend a helping hand to the government of Pakistan in helping earthquake affected people in Turkiye and Syria, who lost their families, home and livelihoods in the earthquake. This is the high time that we all rise up to help our brethren in need, in every possible way.