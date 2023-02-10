Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) places a premium on improving the quality of medical and allied health sciences education at its constituent and affiliated institutions, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul Haq while speaking at a meeting of the heads of affiliated institutions organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) in the University’s Senate hall.

Prof Dr Zia-ul Haq said that the affiliation of a large number of new educational institutions with KMU over the last two years demonstrates trust in KMU and that improving the quality of academics, examinations, governance, and research at these institutions following international standards is also a major challenge.

KMU is pursuing a comprehensive agenda of reforms in all matters related to academics, research, examinations, laboratories, and governance of the institutions affiliated with the University in the light of the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and relevant regulatory bodies. KMU’s affiliated institutes number in the hundreds, and improving their overall quality is our top priority, said the VC.

Prof. Zia stated that the goal of today’s meeting is to establish a quality enhancement cell in all affiliated institutions and to provide guidance on international quality standards in all sectors. He stated that our goal is to explain the classification procedure of HEC’s W, X, and Y categories to affiliated institutions and to practically prepare them to achieve these goals. According to this, each institution will be able to self-rank by evaluating its performance, while the Quality Enhancement Cell of KMU will provide guidance and supervision throughout the process.

Finally, Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq bestowed the Best Performance Certificate for the year 2022 on Dean Ayub Medical College Abbottabad and Principal NCS System for their outstanding academic performance.