LAHORE - The European Union (EU) will pro­vide technical aid worth 12 million Euro to Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore. It was revealed by Manag­ing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed while chairing a meeting with a del­egation of European Agency during its visit to WASA head office, here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the pace of work on Babu Sabu Wa­ter Treatment Plant. MD WASA Ghu­fran Ahmed said that 3 lakh Euros have been provided by the EU for establishment of Project Manage­ment Unit and directions have been issued to complete the project rap­idly. He said that Babu Sabu Water Treatment Plant would fill river Ravi with 170 MDG water after treatment which would ultimately proved helpful to control environ­mental pollution. Country Direc­tor European Agency Philip Stein, Director Planning WASA Zeshan Bilal, Dy. Director Samina Asif also attended the meeting.

RAILWAYS DS VISITS KARTARPUR TO REVIEW TRACK RESTORATION WORK

Pakistan Railways Lahore Divi­sion Superintendent M Hanif Gill on Thursday visited Kartarpur Corri­dor to review arrangements for res­toration of track between Narowal and Kartarpur. According to the PR sources, the DS also met the CEO Darbar Kartarpur. The DS also visit­ed the railway stations of Kartarpur and Jasar. The DS said the govern­ment wanted to provide maximum facilities to the Sikh yatrees at Dar­bar Kartarpur. The railway officers concerned also accompanied him.