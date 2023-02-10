Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a three-day official visit to Germany from February 17-19.

According to sources, the foreign minister is visiting Germany to attend Munich Security Conference starting from February 17.

The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19. FM Bilawal will give a speech at the conference and meet with foreign leaders.

After attending the Munich Security Conference, FM Bilawal would then leave for Lithuania and Hungary to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, sources say.

This would be his second visit to Germany since assuming office last year in April.

During his earlier stay in Berlin, Foreign Minister held delegation-level talks with his German counterpart. The two leaders reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

Underscoring the high importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding ties of amity and cooperation with Germany, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed keen desire to further strengthen the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, education and energy.