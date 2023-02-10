Share:

HYDERABAD - The Administrator of “Hajiani Day Care Hospital” Dr. Iqbal Memon on Thursday said that a free surgical camp for pa­tients affected with gallblad­der stone will be organised at the hospital on February 12. According to Dr. Iqbal Haroon, the surgical camp will be held from 10am to 1pm, in which the deserving patients will be examined and operated. The citizens of Hyderabad have been advised to visit the hos­pital on above mentioned date for a medical check up free of cost. The patients will be provided free medicines and consultation regarding their ailment, a statement said.