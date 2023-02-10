Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of Gilgit-Baltistan and UNDP Pakistan recently launched the ‘Gilgit-Baltistan Innovation Challenge 2023’ to encourage the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan in shaping their community-based development ideas into reality to bring a positive socioeconomic change in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Innovation Challenge 2023 has been steered by UNDP Pakistan’s Acc-Lab, with the support of UNDP Bangkok Regional Hub and the Agirre Lehendakaria Centre (ALC). The initiative leverages the Social Innovation Platform (SIP) approach to support the acceleration of SDGs and promote socioeconomic change at the grassroots level.

The GB Innovation Challenge 2023 is designed to engage marginalised youth across Gilgit-Baltistan to provide people-centric solutions to the challenges faced by their communities. These challenges include climate change, skill enhancement, gender mainstreaming and standard of living. This Innovation Challenge has come as an outcome of the pilot initiative that UNDP Pakistan undertook in Hushe Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan towards the end of 2022, through which numerous innovative ideas and initiatives related to improving the living conditions of communities were brought to light. The best solutions were provided with mentoring and given networking opportunities to scaleup, augment and bolster their ideas into actionable initiatives.

The GB Innovation Challenge 2023 is open to youth aged 18- 35 from Gilgit-Baltistan to bring forward their solution-oriented ideas based on community participation, collective intelligence, inclusion, and sustainability in the areas of environmental sustainability; agri tourism & food security/ value chain; digital transformation (governance & social service); waste management and skill development & resilience for women’s Livelihoods.

Applications of the Innovation Challenge has been announced in two categories ie the Ideation Phase for young grassroots level change makers whose ideas are still on paper and the Acceleration Phase for those entrepreneurs and enterprises who have practically implemented their ideas and require a boost to expand, as well as the start-ups that were a part of the Hushe Valley Innovation Challenge that have moved past the ideation and prototyping phase.

Once shortlisted by the experts, ten ideas will be chosen for the Ideation Phase and awarded seed-money of Rs70,000, whereas five will be selected for Acceleration Phase and awarded with a scale-up grant of Rs200,000. These young participants will be presented with an opportunity to be a part of a boot camp especially designed to provide needs-based mentoring and capacity building. They will also be given a platform to present their ideas or projects to donors, markets, and buyers through a stakeholders’ conference in which donor agencies, corporations and government representatives will be participating. This platform will strengthen their ideas in terms of financing, networking, and visibility to enhance ownership of the communities in these initiatives and build an eco-system of sustainable enterprising.

The GB Innovation Challenge being implemented by School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF) will serve as a great opportunity for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan, a region spread over 72,000 square km area with 1.49 million population mostly comprising of young people with great potential to grow.