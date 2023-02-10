Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs.194,700 against sale at Rs.198,000 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,829 to Rs.166,924 against Rs. 169,753, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs.153,014 from Rs. 155,607, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs.40 to Rs.2130 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs34.29 to Rs.1,826. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1882 as compared to its sale at $1,980 on the last trading day.