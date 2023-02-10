Share:

A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Friday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till Feb 27 on medical ground in a case filed over a protest outside the office of the electoral body after verdict in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case while Babar Awan represented the PTI chief. PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, who is the complainant in the case, also attended the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, Mr Awan submitted a petition seeking exemption for his client from physical appearance in the case. “You have written it would take 20 to 25 days to Imran Khan to recover,” the judge questioned. To which, the PTI chief’s counsel said a medical report was attached to the petition, adding that doctors had barred him from travel until he recovers.

Mr Ranjha said Imran Khan used to talk about justice but he did not even join the investigation in the case against him. “I don’t think the plaster on Imran Khan’s leg would be removed in next six months,” he took a jibe while requesting the court send a team of PIMS Hospital to Lahore for medical examination of the PTI chief. He said Mr Khan was taking part in all other activities but reluctant to appear before the court.

Babar Awan replied in the same fashion as he took aim at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif while referring to his platelets’ reports.

He said his client was ready to attend the hearing through video link. To which, Mr Ranjha said Imran Khan should start his “Jail Bharo” movement by presenting his arrest. He said PTI would only use its workers to send them to jails.

After hearing the arguments, the judge rejected the PML-N leader’s plea for medical examination of the PTI chairman. Granting exemption to Imran Khan from appearance, he extended his bail till Feb 27 and directed him to submit his written reply in the case.

The PTI chief, secretary-general Asad Umar and dozens of party workers were booked in October last for alleged violence during the protests in Islamabad.

Violence sparked following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Mr Khan as a member of the National Assembly for concealing information about gifts he received from the Toshakhana in declartions. The case was registered at the Sagjani police station under various sections including that of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The top election body, in its ruling, stated that Imran Khan presented a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices. The decision was unanimously taken by the ECP s five-member bench.