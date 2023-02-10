Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islam­abad United is happy to announce that Ufone 4G will be the official telecom­munications partner for the franchise for PSL 8. Re­garding the partnership, Is­lamabad United owner, Ali Naqvi said, “We are pleased to partner with one of the leading telecommunica­tion companies in Pakistan. Every Pakistani has love of cricket in the country, nothing unites the nation as cricket does. We are thus delighted that Ufone, which connects the nation, will now be an official partner of Islamabad United.”